Rob Kardashian Wishes His 'Best Friend,' Daughter Dream, a Happy 5th Birthday

"You make me laugh every day and I am so Thankful to have you in my Life!!" Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram Wednesday in honor of his 5-year-old daughter, Dream

Happy birthday, Dream Kardashian!

Rob Kardashian shared a sweet post in honor of his daughter on Wednesday, which marked Dream's 5th birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sweetly calling Dream his "best friend" on Instagram, Rob said it was "wild" that she's now 5 years old.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my Best Friend!! Today you are 5!!!! This is wild!" the proud dad wrote alongside three photos of Dream. "You make me laugh every day and I am so Thankful to have you in my Life!!"

Rob also hinted at how they will be celebrating her milestone day: "Time to turn up for your Barbie party woohoo 🤪🤪💙💙💪💪🤞🤞 I LOVE YOUUUUUUUU."

Rob, 34, shares Dream with Blac Chyna, whom he split from in 2017.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dream's grandma Kris Jenner also shared some love for the birthday girl on social media.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Happy birthday to my precious beautiful granddaughter Dream! You are truly a DREAM GIRL and you bring such joy and happiness to all of our lives!" the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch wrote on Instagram alongside several photos.

"You greet each day with that big smile of yours and that infectious giggle and adorable laugh!!!" she continued. "You are such a caring, kind, thoughtful, sweet girl and it makes my heart so full to watch you with your cousins… I love you Dream Girl to the moon and back!!!! Xoxo 😍❤️🥰🎂🥳 Lovey."

Rob, who has remained out of the spotlight in recent years, has been "feeling really good about himself," his sister Khloé Kardashian said during part two of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion earlier this year.

A source told PEOPLE back in March that he was "doing well" and spending time with his loved ones. "He comes along for all the family vacations, but still prefers to stay out of the spotlight," the source said at the time. "He is working on his health and seems happy."