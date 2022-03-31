Rob Kardashian shares 5-year-old daughter Dream with Blac Chyna, while Tyga shares 9-year-old son King Cairo with the model

Rob Kardashian and Tyga Refute Blac Chyna's Claims That She Receives 'No Support' for Her Kids

Rob Kardashian and Tyga are sharing how they financially support the children they share with Blac Chyna.

Kardashian and Chyna are parents to daughter Dream, 5, while Tyga and Chyna share son King Cairo, 9.

In response to tweets from Chyna, 33, in which she said she receives "no support" as a "single" mother, both Kardashian and Tyga revealed their financial contributions.

"I pay 37k a year for my daughter's school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol," Kardashian, 35, commented underneath The Shade Room's post featuring a screenshot of Chyna's tweets.

Tyga, 32, also commented, "I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol."

In the comment section of another post from The Shade Room, Tyga asked Kardashian, "@robkardashianofficial how u pay 3k less. Let me kno the plug 🤣."

Their remarks came after a series of tweets Chyna shared Wednesday.

She first revealed, "Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I'm a MAMA."

She added in a separate tweet that she was "practicing gratitude" before sharing a sweet collage of photos of her two children.

She later tweeted, "Single no support child support."

Last month, Kardashian dismissed the 2017 assault and battery lawsuit he filed against Chyna, PEOPLE confirmed.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and his sister Kylie Jenner, 24, claimed that Chyna attempted to choke him with an iPhone cord during an intense fight the previous December, which took place at a home owned by Jenner. (Jenner was dismissed from the case in 2018 at her request.)

Kardashian also claimed that Chyna caused extensive damage to Jenner's home, which Jenner said was in excess of $100,000.

After filing the dismissal request, Kardashian said in a statement shared with PEOPLE that he no longer sought to proceed with the litigation for the sake of the former couple's daughter, Dream.

"My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial," Kardashian said. "Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter's sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna."

In a statement provided to PEOPLE, however, Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani argued, "Rob Kardashian should have thought of his daughter Dream before he filed his malicious and baseless assault and battery lawsuit against Dream's mother, Angela White a.k.a. Blac Chyna, more than four years ago."