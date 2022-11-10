Rob Kardashian Shares Tribute for Daughter Dream's 6th Birthday: 'Daddy Will Always Love You'

Rob Kardashian made sure that daughter Dream Kardashian's birthday started off special.

In photos shared on his Instagram Story Thursday morning, the dad of one, 35, showed a cute photo of his little girl eating a piece of toast with butter and colorful sprinkles on it to kick off her day.

He then shared a photo of a beautiful balloon arch set up in the foyer of mom Kris Jenner's home, spelling out a happy birthday message to the newly-minted 6-year-old.

In a grid post, Rob celebrated his daughter as the "sweetest and funniest girl!"

"Daddy will always love you 🥰🥰💙💙💙💙🤞," he added.

Jenner, the momager and "Lovey" to twelve grandchildren, shared a heartfelt tribute to Dream on her own Instagram, calling her sixth grandchild the "light of our lives."

"You have the most amazing spirit and most adorable personality with so much energy, and you just light up every single room you walk into with such joy," she praised. "I love you to the moon and back Dreamy and I thank God for you every single day!!!!"

Noting her granddaughter makes her "laugh so hard I cry," she celebrated Dream as "strong, smart, beautiful inside and out, kind, generous, thoughtful."

"You have a gentle soul, you are so creative and you have the best voice. You are an amazing artist and your talents never cease to amaze me," she concluded. "I'm so proud of you always and I love you so much!!!!!"

Aunt Khloé Kardashian also got in on the celebrations, sharing a photo of birthday balloons filling up the backseat of her car Thursday morning.

"This was my birthday girl on her way to school this morning lol," Khloé captioned the photo, adding, "Carpool Party."

Sharing a number of photos, from throwbacks to recent Halloween pictures, of Dream with her and her kids, aunt Kim Kardashian also wished her niece all the best.

"Happy birthday my beautiful sweet silly Dream girl," the SKIMS founder wrote. "I love you sooo much!"

The night before Dream's birthday, older cousin North West shared a TikTok giving a sneak peek at gifts for the 6-year-old, which she wrapped and arranged in the video.

"Okay, it's Dream's birthday tomorrow so we're going to package all these things for her gift," North explained, showing off different little toys that were being situated in a basket.

"It's gonna look so good and cute. And I'm getting these gifts, these candies, these stickers," she said as she continued to show herself arranging the contents.

Rob shares Dream with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, who shared her own birthday tribute for her little girl.

"Happy 6th birthday to my beautiful daughter Dream 🥰 mommy loves you," she captioned a video shared on Instagram, where Dream watches and plays with a screen on the headrest of Chyna's car.

"How do you feel? You're turning six!" the excited mom asks as Dream continues playing, stopping just to nod her head.