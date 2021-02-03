Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Pic for Stormi's Birthday as Sister Kylie Jenner Calls Him 'Uncle Bob'

Rob Kardashian is one proud uncle!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wished his niece Stormi many happy returns on Instagram Monday as the little girl turned 3 years old.

First, Rob posted a snapshot of the birthday girl in an L.A. Dodgers hat, captioning it, "Happy Birthday Stormiiiiiii!! 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! Party time woohoo ,,, DODGERS NATION 🤪💪💪."

In a follow-up post, he wrote, "Happy Birthday STORMi ⛈ " as he shared an image of himself and his niece sharing a sweet embrace.

"😫😫😍😍😍," Stormi's mama Kylie Jenner wrote in one comment on the latter post, adding in a separate remark, "Uncle bob."

While there was no Stormi World celebration this year due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Jenner, 23, still managed to go all-out in celebration of her daughter's third birthday on Monday.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared several photos from Stormi's birthday party on her Instagram Story, explaining that she'd decided on a scaled-down fête attended by her daughter's cousins.

"Stormi World 3 is cancelled for obvious reasons," Jenner said in a video on her Story. "But I still went all-out for Stormi at my house, and we are just doing a cousin party with all her cousins and the family, which will be still just as amazing."

In addition to an ice-cream cart, the party also had a candy shop, a Raising Cane's food truck, an inflatable slide and Stormi-themed merch. A dining table was adorned with multi-colored balloons and had a castle-shaped backdrop. There were also bubbles and a carriage made completely out of balloons. Guests were welcomed at the entrance of Jenner's home with balloons that read "3rd Times a Charm."

Later, Jenner showed Stormi all dressed up in a puffy pink dress and tiara, while Jenner's sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian all shared photos from the party on their own Instagram Stories, suggesting that nearly all of Stormi's cousins were in attendance.

Earlier on Monday, Jenner shared a sweet tribute to her daughter, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

"Thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because i can't stop the time," the makeup mogul wrote on Instagram, sharing several photos of Stormi from the last three years.

"It's all the little things i'll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty. watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years but on the other side i'm excited to watch you grow into the most special girl i know you will be and all the amazing things i know you will do," Jenner continued. "happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!"

Scott, 28, also shared a tribute to his "Lil storm storm" on Instagram Monday, posting a sweet poem in his daughter's honor.