Rob Kardashian Shares Funny Video of Dream Making an 'Old Town Road' Joke

Little Dream Renée is a fan of Lil Nas X!

On Tuesday, Rob Kardashian shared a sweet video of his 3-year-old daughter making a joke about the Grammy-nominated song.

“Can I put what?” Rob, 32, says to Dream, who is seen lying next to her dad atop a mound of pillows.

“Can you put the horses in the front?” Dream hilariously says back while sipping on a bottle of milk.

Rob then bursts into laughter, prompting Dream to ask the question again, however, this time her famous dad corrects her.

“It’s the horses in the back!” Rob responds.

After repeating the lyrics correctly, Dream appears to have had enough of being recorded and tells her dad, “No I don’t want that,” as she attempts to take the phone out of his hand.

“Don’t you don’t me,” Rob quips back.

The toddler then jokingly hits the camera before Rob decides to end the clip.

The sweet father-daughter moment comes a little over a month after Rob’s little sister Kendall Jenner raved over his parenting skills.

During a visit to The Late, Late Show with James Corden, Kendall, 24, ranked him as the best parent of all of her siblings — placing him above sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner.

“I’d say that Rob is No. 1,” Kendall, 24, told The Late, Late Show‘s guest host (and her ex) Harry Styles, noting Rob’s close relationship to Dream. “He’s so good to his daughter!”

Despite Rob being on top, Kendall stressed that all of her siblings are “amazing” parents.

Image zoom Rob Kardashian and Dream Rob Kardashian/Twitter

“They actually all are amazing,” Kendall said. “They really are. Like, can’t make it up! They are, I swear!”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Rob is seeking primary custody of Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

TMZ reported that it had obtained a sealed court filing in which Rob alleged that Chyna, 31, is constantly hosting parties at her home while Dream is present.

TMZ also reported he alleged that Chyna “snorts cocaine,” is always drunk and spends “$600 on alcohol” daily. Khloé, 35, reportedly made a statement in the filing, claiming that Dream has been “decidedly more aggressive” lately and says she doesn’t want to go home to Chyna, TMZ reported.

PEOPLE has not independently reviewed the alleged court filings, and a representative for Chyna has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Rob is seeking to have Chyna’s parenting time reduced to just weekends with a nanny present, according to the filing obtained by TMZ.

The former couple agreed to joint custody in September 2017 following a whirlwind romance and failed engagement that culminated with both alleging abuse in separate lawsuits.