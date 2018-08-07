Keeping Up with Dream! Proud Dad Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Photos of His 20-Month-Old Daughter

Rob Kardashian‘s little princess is growing up fast!

For the first time in 11 weeks, the proud dad, 31, shared photos of his 20-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian on Twitter, proving to his fans and followers that his little one, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, is already becoming a fashionista.

Simply captioned with three sparkling heart emojis and smiling halo emojis, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s too cute photo showed Dream wearing a pink Adidas Originals x Mini Rodini set and color coordinated mini suede Vans sneakers. To top it all off, she accessorized her outfit with a light pink bow headband!

On Saturday, Kardashian shared an adorable photo of Dream enjoying the swing in the backyard.

Dressed in a plaid dress and mini black Yeezy sneakers, Dream accessorized her look with pink bows in her hair. “My babyyyyyyy girl,” he captioned his picture.

My babyyyyyyy girl 💙💙😍 pic.twitter.com/6s20hh7OSH — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) August 4, 2018

Fans also saw Dream hanging out with her cousins recently when aunt Khloé Kardashian shared videos from their family gathering.

In July, the Good American mogul, 34, shared videos from a “baby class” that was attended by 3-month-old daughter True Thompson and Kourtney Kardashian‘s 6-year-old daughter Penelope Scotland.

Dream and Rob Kardashian Rob Kardashian/Twitter

The mother of one recently raved about how True is connecting with all the other adorable KarJenner kids. “Having all of the cousins together is SUCH a blessing and a dream! We have baby class once a week together with all of the kids and it’s incredible!” Khloé wrote on her app and website.

“Seeing their strong little personalities bond with each other is the best thing to witness. I can’t wait to watch it continue!” she added.