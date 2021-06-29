Rob Kardashian Shares Stylish Photo of Daughter Dream Dressed as Favorite Superhero Wonder Woman

Rob Kardashian shared the sweet snap of his daughter rocking the accessories of her favorite superhero on Monday

Rob Kardashian is a proud dad!

On Monday, the 34-year-old shared a few sweet snaps of his daughter, Dream Renée, wearing some bold and heroic looks on Instagram.

In the first photo, the toddler, 4, flaunts her style in a blue camo-print outfit while posing in front of a car. In the second photo, Dream — who Rob shares with ex Blac Chyna — poses for the camera in a room full of toys while wearing Wonder Woman head gear, belt and boots over a pair of denim overalls.

Captioning the photo with a string of love and strong-arm emojis, Rob simply wrote, "Wonder Woman."

Sister Khloé Kardashian commented on the cute photo and wrote, "Queen dream."

Rob previously told his followers that Wonder Woman is Dream's favorite superhero, having shared past photos of her dressed in the costume.

Also on Monday, showing her brother some more love, Khloé, 37, shared a rare photo of herself spending time with Rob after celebrating her birthday over the weekend.

"Soulmates," Khloé captioned the snap, which also included the pair's youngest sister, Kylie Jenner. Jenner, 23, then commented on the photo, "triplet souls," with a white heart emoji.

Although Rob has remained out of the spotlight in recent years, Khloé said during part two of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion this month that her younger brother is doing well.

Host Andy Cohen, 53, noted that Rob was more present during the last few seasons before Khloé explained that he simply needed time to work on himself before returning to the show.

"I think he just needed a break," she explained. "I think also a lot of his personal relationships, really, it's not so much about physical appearance, it's a lot of how he felt internally about some of the women in his life and how they treated him, or how he felt they might have used him to get to certain areas or levels."

"And I think that really affected him because my brother is such a lover and has, like, the most incredible heart and personality," Khloé continued. "And I think he's just getting stronger and I think you have to get heartbroken and you learn from your mistakes."

Rob split from Chyna in 2017 and has since had a rocky coparenting relationship amid her lawsuit against the family. Regardless, a source told PEOPLE in March that he was "doing well" and continuing to spend time with his loved ones.