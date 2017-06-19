The trio were all smiles as they met and posed for family photos with Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Rob Kardashian‘s first Father’s Day is in the books, and it was one to remember at the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

The 30-year-old reality star spent Sunday with his daughter Dream, 7 months, and his former fiancé Blac Chyna at Disneyland. Both parents documented the fun-filled day on social media, starting with Kardashian sharing an image of his daughter’s must-have souvenir: Mickey Mouse ears hat with the date embroidered.

The trio were all smiles as they met and posed for family photos with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, but Dream got a little restless while on the “It’s a Small World” ride. All it took was a Lion King-like lift and some kisses from dad to get the little girl giggling again.

Chyna wore pink mouse ears while Dream donned a polka dot pink top and Minnie Mouse hat.

“Thank You @disneyland for the best first Father’s Day trip with my baby,” Kardashian captioned an image of his daughter donning the headwear on Instagram.

The ex-fiancés, who first split in March 2016, experienced their fair share of ups and downs throughout their yearlong romance, right from the outset of their relationship last January.

Kardashian proposed to Chyna in April 2016, and a month later, they announced they were expecting their first child. The two welcomed their daughter, Dream Renée, in November.

After a year of ups and downs, including screaming matches, therapy sessions and even a paternity test, which were documented on their E! reality show Rob & Chyna, and a fight that nearly ended their engagement right before Christmas, their romance came to an end earlier this year.

“They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off,” a source close to Kardashian told PEOPLE. “They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.”

Although the couple attempted to make their relationship work, an insider told PEOPLE that Chyna became frustrated with Kardashian over time.