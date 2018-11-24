Rob Kardashian Posts Adorable Snaps of Daughter Dream as Kourtney & Khloé Shower Her with Love

Happy Thanksgiving, Dream!

Although Rob Kardashian does not frequently document his life on social media these days, on Friday, the proud papa showed off the adorable outfit his daughter — who celebrated turning 2 earlier this month with a fairy-themed birthday bash — wore to celebrate the holiday.

“Thanksgiving looks,” he wrote alongside a photo that showed Dream wearing a white cardigan with a black shirt, checkered pants and a pair of sneakers.

Kardashian, 31, also went on to share another photo of Dream as he pointed out that his daughter already has a talent for posing for the camera.

In the image, Dream is leaning back on the counter with her arms behind her back while cocking her hip and staring straight at the camera.

“LOL at her pose,” he wrote, adding two laughing emojis.

LOL at her pose 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/Cpk7AeSZnF — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) November 23, 2018

Commenting on the adorable image, Rob’s sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian went on to shower their baby niece in love.

“My Dreamy girl,” Kourtney, 39, wrote in reference to the photo of Dream practicing her poses.

“I love you Kourt,” the Good American co-founder, 34, replied shortly after posting her own fawning remark over how cute Dream is.

“She’s a literal doll,” Khloé wrote, adding multiple cat heart-eyed emojis.

I love you Kourt — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 24, 2018

The sweet social media posts come amid ongoing drama with Dream’s mother and Kardashian’s ex, Blac Chyna, 30.

On Nov. 19, Chyna slammed both Kardashian and Tyga on Instagram, alleging neither father provides adequate child support for their children Dream and King Cairo, 6, respectively.

”‘So’ my children aren’t supposed to live the same lifestyle as their fathers ETC ETC ha?” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “As a single mother, I provide for them and give them the luxury lifestyle they deserve….WOW!!!”

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

The post came one week after Chyna claimed she doesn’t need any financial help from Kardashian amid their ongoing child support legal battle.

Kardashian and Chyna first took their relationship public in January 2016. They ended their romance for good in February 2017.

Earlier this month, Kardashian reportedly filed a request to modify his child support payments to Chyna, claiming he “can no longer afford” his $20,000 per month payment.

According to the court documents obtained by The Blast, Kardashian claimed his volatile relationship with Chyna and the domestic violence restraining order she filed last year has damaged his career and is keeping him from earning money.

According to the outlet, Kardashian claimed he stopped participating on Keeping Up with the Kardashians after his relationship with Chyna took a turn for the worse.

“I have not participated in the filming of any episodes since this summer when [Chyna] filed a request for a restraining order against me,” he said in the declaration. “Her request was widely publicized and I was scrutinized by the media.”

Kardashian also reportedly said in the documents that his monthly income has dwindled from nearly $100,000 a month to less than $10,000 since their split.