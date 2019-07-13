Daddy's Girl! Rob Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo of 2½-Year-Old Daughter Dream

So dreamy!

Proud dad Rob Kardashian shared an adorable new photo of his 2½-year-old daughter Dream Renée on Thursday, showing the toddler drinking a milkshake from Chick-fil-A.

Kardashian, 32, left the sweet photo captionless, adding only two smiley-faced emojis.

In the photo, Dream appears to be rocking a T-shirt from her cousin Stormi‘s dad Travis Scott‘s Astroworld merch.

Kardashian co-parents Dream with ex Blac Chyna, whom he agreed to joint custody with following a whirlwind romance and failed engagement that culminated with both alleging abuse in separate lawsuits.

The father of one, who has struggled with weight gain and depression in recent years and has retreated almost entirely from the public eye, rarely shares photos of himself on social media, but he still proudly raves about his little girl.

Recently, Dream has been spending time with Kardashian’s extended family.

Last month, Kardashian shared a photo of his daughter posing with her uncle, rapper Kanye West. “Best picture ever,” he captioned the shot.

Image zoom

The toddler was also featured in a sweet snap with aunt Khloé Kardashian and Dream’s cousins, including Khloé’s daughter True, 15 months, Kim Kardashian West‘s daughter Chicago, 17 months, and Kylie Jenner‘s 17-month-old baby girl Stormi.

Thursday’s photo of Dream comes weeks after Chyna, 31, called out “the hypocrisy” of the Kardashian family’s “insistence” that Dream appear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kardashian and his lawyer, Marty Singer, reportedly informed Chyna in a letter that Dream could not appear on The Real Blac Chyna, her upcoming docu-series, without Kardashian’s consent, according to TMZ.

In a lengthy Instagram statement posted on June 15, Chyna claimed that Kardashian’s E! series features Dream in a “desperate attempt to boost the dismal ratings for their stale and contrived show, without my approval.”

Image zoom Blac Chyna; Rob Kardashian Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Chyna even pointed out a recent season 16 episode, which aired in May, that featured Dream’s fairy-themed birthday party.

“My show is about my life and my kids are a huge part of my life,” she wrote. “It’s really sad that everything I do to better myself or my family, the same people have something to say to stop or hinder it.”

Despite their recent heated exchange, Chyna told RuPaul Charles in a recent episode of RuPaul that there is “no animosity” between her and Kardashian.

“Co-parenting is good,” she explained, later adding, “So there’s no animosity in the air, everything’s like, good. We’re all in a good place.”