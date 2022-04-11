Rob Kardashian Gifts Niece True with Custom M&Ms for Her 4th Birthday: 'So Cute'
Rob Kardashian went all out for his niece True Thompson's birthday.
On Sunday, Khloé Kardashian posted a video on her Instagram Story showing her daughter True, who turns 4 on April 12, the sweet birthday gift her uncle Rob got her.
For her special day, Rob gifted True a jar of custom pink, purple and blue M&Ms printed with her smiling face and the phrase "Happy Birthday True" on the candies.
"How cute is my brother for Miss True's birthday," Khloé said in the clip, holding the chocolates in her hand. "Oh my gosh, she's going to freak out. She loves M&Ms. So cute!"
The Good American co-founder, 37, then filmed herself showing True the candy.
"True! Look what uncle Bob got you," Khloé said, handing True the jar before the toddler quickly eats the M&Ms and thanks Rob for the sweet treat.
Rob later reposted the videos on his own Instagram Story.
Along with the adorable gift, Khloé documented all of True's birthday festivities. The mom of one threw her little girl a cat-themed party, showing off the pink and purple balloons, flowers, and three-tiered birthday cake she got for her.
For the celebration, True was all smiles while rocking a pink feather-lined Dior dress and matching pink braids inn her hair.
The party included a trampoline, bounce house and slide, ball pit, face painter and a pool. There was also an appearance from a performer dressed as a Squishmallow cat as well as Squishmallow party favors that said, "True, we hope you have the purrr-fect birthday!"
The toddler even got to play with real kittens before posing next to a "Meow" yard sign.