Rob Kardashian 'Focused on Being a Great Dad' to Daughter Dream amid Blac Chyna Court Drama: Source

Rob Kardashian is staying focused on daughter Dream as his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna prepares to take the Kardashian/Jenner family to court.

A source tells PEOPLE that Rob "tries to ignore any drama with Blac Chyna" and is "focused on being a great dad" to daughter Dream, 5.

"Rob's family really loves her," the insider adds. "Rob spends a lot of time with Dream. She brings him a lot of joy. She is in preschool and doing great."

On Saturday, Chyna, 33, shared an update regarding her upcoming trial against Kris Jenner and three of her daughters, which is set for later this month, after filing a lawsuit in 2017 that claimed they were responsible for her E! reality series Rob & Chyna being canceled after one season.

"I plan to re-focus my attention on my trial against Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Khloé, and Kylie which starts in 13 days," she wrote in the statement on Twitter. "When they got my No. 1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS."

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, shares daughter Dream with Rob, and son King Cairo, 9, with Kylie's ex, Tyga, 32.

"I'm taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that 'what's right is right, what's wrong is wrong.' And what they did was so wrong. I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done."

"At the end of the trial, I'm going to be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me. And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to stand up for themselves when it matters too. Peace and Love to you all. Angela," Chyna concluded.

An attorney for Chyna did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The mother of two claimed she suffered "significant damages" in her initial October 2017 lawsuit, previously obtained by PEOPLE, as a result of Rob leaking nude photos of her during an explosive social media rampage. She alleged that the incident, along with influence from the Kardashian family, are what got her and Rob's show axed.

The Real Blac Chyna star's latest statement comes after Rob asked the court to dismiss his 2017 assault and battery lawsuit against her in February. In a dismissal request obtained by PEOPLE, he said he was no longer proceeding with the litigation for the sake of their daughter Dream.

Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani said at the time that they were turning their "full attention" to their lawsuit against the Kardashians, telling PEOPLE in a statement that the jury trial is set for April 15 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The Kardashians and Jenners previously filed a demurrer asking for dismissal of the case in late 2017, but it was rejected by the courts in 2018.