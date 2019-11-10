Dream Is 3! Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Tribute to His Daughter on Her Birthday

Image zoom Dream Kardashian Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Happy birthday Dream Renée!

Two days after Rob Kardashian and his family threw a festive bash for Dream’s third birthday, the proud dad, 32, shared a sweet tribute in honor of his baby girl’s special day.

On Sunday, her actual birthday, Rob posted a slideshow of photos that showed his daughter taking a celebratory helicopter ride.

In the images, Dream, who’s dressed in a casual set of matching grey sweats, stands in front of the helicopter while holding a cupcake covered in sprinkles, while another shot shows the birthday girl smiling while putting on a protective pair of headphones inside.

“Happy Birthday Dream 💙💙,” he captioned the adorable post.

On Friday, Rob and his famous family had an intimate celebration for Dream, which was attended by many of her cousins, including Kim Kardashian West’s daughter Chicago, 21 months, and son Psalm, 5 months, as well as Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True, 18 months.

“Dream is very special to Rob’s family. She is the sweetest girl and everyone loves her. Of course, they wanted her to have a special birthday party with all of her cousins,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Opening up about Rob’s relationship with Dream’s mother, Blac Chyna, the source adds that things between the pair “have calmed down.”

“Rob is a good dad. He is very protective of Dream. Things with him and Chyna have calmed down. They are able to co-parent better now. Both of them seem to just focus on what’s best for Dream,” the source says.

Chyna had a separate party for Dream on Saturday, an insider previously told PEOPLE.

Rob’s sister Kim Kardashian West was the first to share photos from the intimate celebration.

Highlighting how much affection Dream has for her younger cousins, Kardashian West, 39, also shared photos of the youngster spending time with her son Psalm as well as Khloé’s daughter True.

Dream’s birthday party also included a nod to one of her favorite movies.

Showing off just a bit of the party’s tasty treats, Kardashian West also included a photo of Dream’s birthday cake, a colorful confection that appeared to be shaped like the same Trolls character that Dream dressed up as for Halloween this year.

Despite their differences in the past, over the summer, Chyna shared that she and Rob have “no animosity” over co-parenting their daughter.

“Co-parenting is good,” Chyna, 31, told RuPaul during a June appearance on the star’s self-titled daytime television talk show.

“With both of my baby fathers, we have a mutual agreement and everything runs smoothly,” she added of ex-fiancé Tyga, who is dad to her 7-year-old son King Cairo. “We’re all in a good place.”