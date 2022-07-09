Rob Kardashian Enjoys Getaway with Daughter Dream, 5½, in Sweet Vacation Photos from 'Paradise'
Rob Kardashian is enjoying a tropical getaway with his favorite girls.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 35, shared some sweet photos of his 5½-year-old daughter Dream Renée from their vacation to "Kamp Koko" to celebrate his sister Khloé Kardashian's recent 38th birthday.
"Paradise with Dream," he wrote in the caption, sharing photos of their gorgeous ocean view and Dream playing with her cousins, as well as a snap of his feet propped up on a flight.
RELATED: Dream Kardashian Spends Quality Screen Time with 'Lovey' Kris Jenner in Adorable Amazon Glow Ad
Khloé also gave a glimpse of their upscale travel, sharing a photo of herself and daughter True Thompson, 4, boarding her sister Kylie Jenner's private jet, which was decorated with pink balloons that spelled out "Koko."
"Wheels Up on Kylie Air 💕 Kamp KoKo is underway," Khloé captioned the post, including a video montage of the flight.
Rob's father/daughter vacation comes after his famous family won a defamation lawsuit in May, which was taken out by his ex-fiancée and Dream's mother Blac Chyna. The 34-year-old accused Rob's mom Kris Jenner and his sisters Khloé, Kylie and Kim Kardashian of sabotaging her E! deal after the exes' reality series Rob & Chyna was cancelled in 2017 after one season.
A source told PEOPLE ahead of the trial that Rob "tries to ignore any drama with Blac Chyna" and is "focused on being a great dad" to Dream.
"Rob's family really loves her," the insider added. "Rob spends a lot of time with Dream. She brings him a lot of joy. She is in preschool and doing great."
Last month, the pair settled another lawsuit, which Chyna filed against Rob after he posted revenge porn of her in July 2017, following their split and the show's subsequent cancellation.
RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian's Sisters Decry Tristan Thompson's 'Never-Ending Betrayal' After Latest Infidelity
Rob and Chyna began dating in January 2016 and announced their engagement that April, before welcoming Dream on Nov. 10 of that same year. After briefly splitting a month later, they officially called off their engagement in February 2017.