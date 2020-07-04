Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Dream with Her Cousins Saint, Chicago and True

Rob Kardashian is making everyone feel like a winner!

On Saturday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 33, shared an adorable photo of his daughter Dream Kardashian, 3, posing with her cousins True Thompson, 2, Chicago West, 2, and Saint West, 4.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the too-cute family photo, each of the toddlers is seen sporting a medal around their neck, which Rob seemingly awarded them for a cousins' competition. "YOU get a medal! YOU get a medal! YOU get a medal! YOU get a medal! 😭💙💙🥇🥇🥇🥇," the proud dad captioned the sweet photo, referencing Oprah Winfrey's tagline about giveaways.

Dream and Chicago kept hilarious straight faces for the picture, while True and Saint showed off their beaming smiles.

Rob's daughter — whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna — appeared to have earned an extra medal, which she can be seen holding off to the side in a small plastic bag.

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The adorable family moment comes one week after the Kardashian-Jenner family gathered in honor of Khloé Kardashian's 36th birthday, throwing her a party complete with inflatables, sweet treats and colorful decorations.

While sisters Kourtney and Kendall Jenner got in a playful tussle with Khloé (which was captured on-camera by Kylie Jenner), brother Rob brought nothing but smiles to the occasion.

"Sweet 16 😁 woo," he wrote on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of himself with an arm around Kourtney, 41, as he wore a blue hat and a black hoodie. Momager Kris Jenner also posted the same photo on her own account, writing, "These two cuties 😍."

The matriarch also documented the festivities by capturing a joyful snapshot of her children clowning around, with Kourtney and Kim not pictured.

Image zoom From left: Rob Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

"4 out of 6 #happybirthdaykhloe," Jenner captioned the shot, which showed Rob laughing with Khloé in front of a pink-themed dessert table, as Kendall, 24, danced nearby and Kylie, 22, snacked on a treat.

On Twitter, Khloé thanked everyone for sending positive birthday wishes and explained that the celebration was limited to just family amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I had the most magnificent birthday!!! It was family only. We just aren’t comfortable being around too many people but the decor was OUT OF THIS WORLD!!!!!" wrote Khloé. "I wanted to thank you ALL for sending me so many beautiful and kind wishes. I love you very much."