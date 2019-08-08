Dream and True are doing summer right!

The darling duo are dressed in their summer best as they soak up the sun’s rays together, even striking a sweet pose for the camera in a snapshot Rob Kardashian shared to Instagram this week.

Dream, 2½, has her arm wrapped around her younger cousin in the picture, wearing a floral-patterned swimsuit and a straw hat plus a pair of stylin’ pink shades. True, 15 months, is looking off camera, but couldn’t be cuter in her one-piece bathing suit with a cherry pattern, completing the look with a white sun hat.

“Dream and True ❤️❤️,” Rob, 32, wrote alongside the image of his daughter and niece.

A second photograph showed Dream seated at an outdoor table, pulling a big smile for the camera. Her proud father captioned it, “Little Lady ❤️👒.”

Since Khloé Kardashian welcomed True, her first child, in April 2018, the baby girl and her cousin Dream have seemingly become inseparable, taking trips together that included a visit to a fire station back in January.

In a June photo shared by Khloé, 35, the youngsters showed their affection for each other in two photos the Revenge Body star shared to Instagram. In the first image, Dream wrapped her arms around True and smiled up at her, as True happily looked down while rocking a Fendi T-shirt. The second photo showed Dream, wearing a lavender onesie, planting a big kiss on her little cousin’s mouth.

“BFF Cousins,” Khloé captioned the adorable snaps.

Grandma Kris Jenner couldn’t get enough of the cute photos, commenting, “This is EVERYTHING ❤️.”

In late June, Rob’s ex-fiancée Blac Chyna opened up on RuPaul about where she stands with the father of her daughter, saying that “Co-parenting is good” between them.

“With both of my baby fathers, we have a mutual agreement and everything runs smoothly,” she added of ex-fiancé Tyga, who is the father of her 6½-year-old son King Cairo. “So there’s no animosity in the air, everything’s like, good. We’re all in a good place.”

Chyna, 31, and Rob — who called off their engagement in February 2017 — agreed to joint custody of Dream in September of that year, following a whirlwind failed romance that culminated in both parties alleging abuse via separate lawsuits.