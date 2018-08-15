Those Curls! Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream Is All Smiles and Ringlets in Precious New Photo

Dream Renée is a heart-melter.

The 21-month-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and ex-fiancée Blac Chyna is adorable as can be in a photograph her dad tweeted Wednesday.

Dream holds her hand up to her face and grins in the snapshot, sporting a full head of dark ringlet-style curls as she crinkles her eyes at the camera.

Rob, 31, captioned his post simply, with two angel emojis.

My babyyyyyyy girl 💙💙😍 pic.twitter.com/6s20hh7OSH — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) August 4, 2018

Rob has been relatively quiet about his daughter over recent months, but his followers have been treated to a few photos of his precious baby girl.

For the first time in 11 weeks earlier this month, the proud dad shared images of Dream on Twitter, proving to his fans and followers that his little one is already becoming a fashionista.

Captioned with three sparkling heart emojis and smiling halo emojis, one of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s too-cute photos showed Dream wearing a pink Adidas Originals x Mini Rodini set and color-coordinated mini suede Vans sneakers. To top it all off, she accessorized her outfit with a light-pink bow headband.

Fans also saw Dream hanging out with her cousins recently when aunt Khloé Kardashian shared videos from their family gathering.

In July, the Good American mogul shared videos from a “baby class” that was attended by her now-4-month-old daughter True and Kourtney Kardashian‘s 6-year-old daughter Penelope Scotland.

“Having all of the cousins together is SUCH a blessing and a dream! We have baby class once a week together with all of the kids and it’s incredible!” Khloé, 34, wrote on her app and website late last month.

She added, “Seeing their strong little personalities bond with each other is the best thing to witness. I can’t wait to watch it continue!”