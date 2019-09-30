Rob Kardashian Shares Snap of Dream in Moschino Sweats as Kim Kardashian Calls Her the 'Cutest'

Image zoom Dream Kardashian Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Looks like Rob Kardashian has a little fashionista on his hands!

Over the weekend, the proud papa shared a photo of his daughter Dream Renée decked out in a blue-and-red Moschino zip-up sweatshirt with a pair of matching pants.

Letting his 2½-year-old’s designer outfit speak for itself, Rob, 32, simply captioned the image with two heart-eyed emojis, as well as a blue heart.

Praising her little niece, Kim Kardashian West called the stylish youngster “the cutest!!!!” in her younger brother’s Instagram comments.

Image zoom Dream Kardashian (top) and True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Shares Photo of True and Dream as Tristan Thompson Posts Daddy-Daughter Video

Dream also appeared to spend some quality time with her BFF over the weekend: her cousin True!

Both Rob and his sister Khloé Kardashian shared photos from the playdate, during which their daughters wore whimsical coordinating outfits.

While Dream wore a blue tutu dress and a pair of fairy wings, her 17-month-old cousin sported an all-pink ensemble — including a tutu of her own — which she paired with a sweet unicorn headpiece.

“A Dream come True,” Rob wrote alongside one photo from the get-together.

Image zoom Dream Kardashian (L) and True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North, 6, Shows Off Giant Hoop Earrings While Sharing Moment with Mom

Khloé, 35, recently shared another cute photo of the pair, which showed the two girls decorating the sidewalk with colorful chalk drawings.

In one image, Dream rested on the ground with a piece of blue chalk in her hand, sitting across from her cousin, who was surrounded by pictures of a rainbow and a heart, as well as her own name. “Cousin time,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote alongside the snapshot.

Since Khloé welcomed True in April 2018, the baby girl and Dream have seemingly become inseparable, frequently taking trips together — and a series of June photos captioned “BFF Cousins,” showed just how much the youngsters love one another.

In the first image, Dream wrapped her arms around True and smiled up at her as True happily looked down, while another showed Dream planting a big kiss on her little cousin’s mouth.