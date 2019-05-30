'Hi Daddy!' Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Video of 2½-Year-Old Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian received the sweetest message from his daughter Dream that would make any parents’ heart melt.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 32, shared a too-cute video on Twitter Thursday of his 2½-year-old recording an adorable message to him while he was away.

“Hi Daddy!” Dream says with a beaming smile to the camera as she copies phrases said by a woman next to her. “I want to say night, night Daddy!”

And she repeated more words in her own sweet way.

“I love you! Sweet dreams, I’ll play with you tomorrow. Good night!” the toddler said before blowing a couple of kisses.

The father of one, who has struggled with weight gain and depression in recent years and retreated almost entirely from the public eye, rarely shares photos of himself on social media, but proudly raves about his little girl, most recently sharing a cute photo on Twitter earlier this month.

However, Kardashian did make a rare on-camera appearance on KUWTK during the current 16th season when he celebrated Dream’s birthday with a fairy-themed party, which was filmed last November.

Not present at the party was Dream’s mother Blac Chyna. But Kardashian and Chyna continue to work together to co-parent their child.

Recently, she revealed the exes get along just fine when it comes to matters concerning their toddler. “I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s something that a lot of people need to practice,” said the mother of two, who also shares 6-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga.

The former couple agreed to joint custody in September 2017 following a whirlwind romance and failed engagement that culminated with both alleging abuse in separate lawsuits.

“Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases,” Kardashian tweeted in February.