Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Dream Dressed Up as Wonder Woman: ‘My Queen’

Dream Renée is paying tribute to her favorite superhero.

On Wednesday, Rob Kardashian shared an adorable photo of his daughter, 4, dressed up as Wonder Woman.

"My Queen wanted to be her favorite superhero — WONDER WOMAN — so here she is 🤣🤣🤣🥰🥰🤞🤞," the proud dad, 33, captioned a photo of Dream with her makeup done up to look like Wonder Woman.

Auntie Khloé Kardashian shared some love for the post, writing "Dreamy!!!!!!" in the comments section. "Dream Girl 💕💕💕💕💕💕," added family matriarch Kris Jenner.

Rob often shares photos of his baby girl on social media. Most recently, he posted a picture of his daughter in her pajamas while in the car, telling fans he is "thankful every day 🥰💪🙏💙💙."

In November, Rob also celebrated his daughter's 4th birthday with several tributes on social media — including two photos of Dream dressed up in different costumes.

"Happy Birthday to my baby girl!! I am so Proud of the sweet and smart girl that you are! Thank You for bringing so much Happiness to my Life :) Daddy Loves You 💙💙," he captioned both photos. One showed Dream rocking a unicorn costume, while another showed the litter girl with her face painted like a tiger.

One month earlier, Khloé hosted a sweet Halloween playdate for her 2½-year-old daughter True and several of her cousins — including Psalm, 1, Stormi, 2½, Chicago, 2½, and Dream.

In Khloé's post from the day, Dream could be seen giggling with her cousins, Chicago and Stormi, as they all ganged up on their aunt to smear different colors of paint on her face.