The proud dad shared a photo of his daughter in the t-shirt on Instagram

Dream Kardashian Gives Thumbs Up as She Adorably Wears Dad's Childhood 'Robert' T-Shirt

Dream Renée has an adorable hand-me-down outfit!

On Tuesday, Rob Kardashian shared a sweet photo of his 4-year-old daughter dressed up in one of his childhood t-shirts.

"She found Robert's shirt when Robert was just a child 🤪🤪," Rob, 33, shared on Instagram with the snap of Dream giving her dad a thumbs up.

Last week, the proud dad — who shares Dream with ex Blac Chyna — shared a post of his daughter paying tribute to her favorite superhero: Wonder Woman.

"My Queen wanted to be her favorite superhero — WONDER WOMAN — so here she is 🤣🤣🤣🤞🤞," Rob captioned a photo of Dream with her makeup done up to look like Wonder Woman.

Auntie Khloé Kardashian shared some love for the post, writing "Dreamy!!!!!!" in the comments section. "Dream Girl 💕💕💕💕💕💕," added family matriarch Kris Jenner.

Rob often shares photos of his baby girl on social media. He also recently posted a picture of his daughter in her pajamas while in the car, telling fans he is "thankful every day 💪🙏💙💙."

In November, Rob also celebrated his daughter's 4th birthday with several tributes on social media — including two photos of Dream dressed up in different costumes.

"Happy Birthday to my baby girl!! I am so Proud of the sweet and smart girl that you are! Thank You for bringing so much Happiness to my Life :) Daddy Loves You 💙💙," he captioned both photos.