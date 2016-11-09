Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are expecting their first child together

Oh Baby! Cameras Will Roll on Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian in the Delivery Room

The countdown is on for Blac Chyna to give birth to her baby girl — and she won’t be alone when she welcomes the newborn into the world!

A source tells PEOPLE that the expectant mom, who is just days away from her due date, plans to be joined by fiancé Rob Kardashian — and reality TV cameras — in the delivery room when she gives birth to their daughter.

Chyna, who is mom to 4-year-old son King Cairo, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star documented a large majority of their pregnancy journey — including the reveal of their baby’s sex and a paternity test — on the first season of their E! reality show, Rob & Chyna. But although the show aired its season 1 finale on Oct. 16, the cameras will roll again to capture the mama-to-be’s birth experience.

According to the source, the birth or some part of the birth process will be filmed and will air during the couple’s upcoming baby special.

In August, the engaged couple, who announced the pregnancy in May, exclusively opened up to PEOPLE about how excited they are to be building a family together.

“We definitely discussed having kids,” Chyna, 28, said. “Rob made it very clear that he wanted to have a baby. Babies, actually! He wants me to have, like, four.”

“If I had found somebody at 19, I would have wanted the same thing then. But I never found anybody,” added Kardashian, 29. “Part of life is to build a family and have kids. And I thank God that we’re able to,” he said. “It’s very exciting to me to be a first-time dad.”

And when it comes to giving birth to their bundle of joy, Chyna anticipates tears from the first-time father. “Rob is going to cry for sure,” she told PEOPLE.

“I’m going to be very happy,” said Kardashian. “If there are tears, they’re going to be tears of joy.”