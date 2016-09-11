Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have announced the sex of their first baby together

Image zoom



Ari Michelson

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna will be bringing home a precious baby girl in early November.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Sunday, the couple could no longer remain mum on the happy news and announced their baby’s sex during the Sunday premiere of their reality show, Rob & Blac.

The 29-year-old reality star and his bride-to-be previously opened up to PEOPLE about how excited they are to be building a family together.

“We definitely discussed having kids,” Chyna, 28, said. “Rob made it very clear that he wanted to have a baby. Babies, actually! He wants me to have, like, four.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“If I had found somebody at 19, I would have wanted the same thing then. But I never found anybody,” Kardashian added.

“Part of life is to build a family and have kids. And I thank God that we’re able to. It’s very exciting to me to be a first-time dad.”

Kardashian and Chyna — who is already mom to 3-year-old son King Cairo — announced the pregnancy in May.