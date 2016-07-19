The reality star showed off a photo of his expectant fiancée baring her baby bump Monday

Blac Chyna‘s pregnancy beauty game continues to be on point.

On Monday, the model and social media queen’s fiancé Rob Kardashian took to Instagram to share a photo of his beloved showing off her bare baby belly in a lilac ensemble.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“My babies so pretty,” Kardashian, 29, captioned the shot, alongside heart-eye and baby emojis. The couple are expecting their first child together this fall.

TK



Rob Kardashian/Instagram

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The dad-to-be hasn’t been shy about sharing his adoration for Chyna, 28, on social media since he proposed in April. Earlier this month, he posted a video of his future wife blowing kisses at the camera while in her car.

RELATED VIDEO: Rob Kardashian Says ‘Everything Is Exciting’ About Blac Chyna‘s Pregnancy But Wants to Keep It ‘Private as Can Be’

The couple is currently busy prepping for their first child and planning their wedding all while filming their new E! reality show Rob & Chyna, which will include six hour-long episodes concluding with a special covering their baby’s birth story.

And Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch Kris Jenner can’t wait to welcome her newest grandchild into the family.

“I’m very excited,” Jenner told Australian radio show Kyle & Jackie O on Friday.

Of her only son, she added, “I think that he’s in a very good place right now, and he’s more comfortable in his own skin, and he’s back to being the old Rob.”