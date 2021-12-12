Vanessa Morgan Shares Adorable Snap of 10-Month-Old Son River: 'Cutest Fit in the Game'

The Riverdale star posed for an Instagram snap with her baby boy, who was bundled up in a stylish corduroy outfit

Vanessa Morgan's son River is one sharp dresser!

The Riverdale star, 29, posed for an adorable Instagram snap with her 10-month-old baby boy, who was bundled up in a stylish corduroy outfit paired with a baseball cap.

The mom of one, who welcomed River with husband Michael Kopech in January, captioned the precious picture, "Cutest fit in the game ❤️‍🔥."

MLB Network host Kelly Nash gushed, "Name a better duoooooo. You're killin this Mom game🤧," while Kelly Ripa lovingly responded in the comments section: "😍😍."

In November, Morgan exclusively told PEOPLE how her former Riverdale costar Mark Consuelos and wife Ripa, 51, have both supported her as a new mom.

"I talked to Kelly after I gave birth," she said. "Mark — they were just excited for me, and gave me beautiful, beautiful baby clothes for River."

Morgan also shared that after she gave birth to River via C-section, Ripa was a great resource to talk to.

"Kelly, she's also had one and gave me some good advice for healing, and using silicone bandages, and that's what I use," Morgan said. "And she just told me, 'Yeah, up to a year you might still feel pain,' and all this stuff. So, it was nice talking to somebody else who's been through it. She has given me some good advice of healing in that way."

Days after welcoming River, Morgan officially announced she gave birth on Instagram with a sweet shot of the infant's tiny hand resting against her chest.

"The most challenging, beautiful experience of my life," the actress wrote. "On January 29th, Michael & I Welcomed our beautiful baby boy River into the world. Words cannot describe this kind of love."