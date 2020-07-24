Vanessa Morgan Is Pregnant! Riverdale Star Reveals the Sex of Her Baby on the Way

Congratulations are in order for Vanessa Morgan!

The Riverdale star, 28, revealed on Friday that she is expecting her first child with husband Michael Kopech, sharing photos and videos from a party of close friends and family where it was announced that she's having a baby boy.

"Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me," she began in an Instagram slideshow. "I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news."

"I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January," Morgan continued. "It’s almost like eveything [sic] I thought mattered in this life has completely changed.. We’re here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious."

The actress also addressed her baby on the way in the sweet post, writing, "I can’t believe how much growth & strength you’ve already given me as your mom. It’s like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be."

"Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing ☺️ I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be 💙," she added.

Morgan concluded with a line from Robert Munsch's I Love You Forever, quoting: “'I’ll love you forever I’ll like you for always as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be 🎶' - if you know you know #preggers 🤰🏽 👶🏼."

In the slideshow, the expectant star shared that she learned of her baby news this May, posting a dated picture of two positive pregnancy tests with the caption: "Morning I Found out! Looking back I'm so happy I took this picture." She also posted a clip of an ultrasound video.

Morgan's pregnancy announcement comes six months after she tied the knot with Kopech, 24, in an intimate ceremony at the Walton Historic House in Florida.

The private celebration, organized by wedding planner Tami Varma, had a guest list of 40 of their closest friends and family, including Morgan’s costars, Skeet Ulrich, Drew Ray Tanner and Madelaine Petsch.

Petsch, who plays Morgan’s on-screen girlfriend, was a bridesmaid for the ceremony. Degrassi star Alicia Dea was also in attendance.

Morgan and Kopech, an MLB pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, first announced their engagement last July, after a year of dating.

"So I’ll start with the obvious: I love you. I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly. I make decisions on the spur of the moment (i mean look at how our relationship has gone up to this point),” Kopech wrote in the caption of a since-deleted video of the proposal.

“I’m a very non traditional type of person and I know I’ve found my match in you when it comes to that especially. Our relationship probably doesn’t make sense to many people for a s— ton of reasons, but we’re not doing it for them. We know this is forever. Why would we wait? lol,” he continued.