'Riverdale' 's Casey Cott and Wife Expecting First Baby: 'Beautiful Next Chapter' [Exclusive]

Casey Cott is going to be a dad!

The Riverdale star, 30, and wife Nichola Basara are expecting their first baby together, a rep for the couple reveals exclusively to PEOPLE. The pair will welcome a baby boy in September.

"We thought there was a chance I was pregnant but, you never really know until you know for sure!" Basara tells PEOPLE.

"I woke up before Casey on a Saturday morning and snuck into the bathroom to take a Clearblue Digital Pregnancy Test...it VERY quickly said 'pregnant,' and I was so excited. Only problem was that Casey was still fast asleep! I waited for him to wake up for two full hours," the mom-to-be, 31, says.

"Finally, when he woke up, I immediately showed him the front of the test. He was half asleep, but proceeded to jump out of bed and run around our bedroom celebrating," Basara says. "It was a life-changing moment, and one we will never forget, thanks to Clearblue."

The couple shares that they've already "started talking about names."

"We have one picked, but we'd like to wait to share — you never know if when we see the little guy, we'll have a change of heart," they tell PEOPLE.

Cott says that their family and friends have been "so excited" to hear about the baby news, especially his Riverdale castmates.

"By far, one of the most incredible parts of the Riverdale process has been spending time together for seven full years. Celebrating major life milestones with everyone is something we will cherish forever," Cott says. "From our wedding to our first child, the cast has been there along the way to celebrate with us!"

He continues, "We have been extremely lucky to watch each castmate flourish over the past seven years, both personally and professionally."

Navigating the pregnancy has been "good so far" for Basara, a personal trainer. "I typically keep my diet quite regimented, but I have been craving the occasional pizza, ice cream and anything that has to do with noodles! All I want to eat these days are carbs!"

Basara continues, "Also, my new bedtime is 9:00 p.m. with zero exceptions, much to Casey's dismay! But all in all, I've been so lucky to be feeling pretty great."

Cott says the timing of this pregnancy, which comes as Riverdale ends its run, is "such a beautiful thing."

"As one major milestone in our lives — Riverdale, along with our time in Vancouver — comes to an end, this beautiful new chapter is about to begin," he says. "We are just so excited to be parents and to make this child's life as amazing as humanly possible!"