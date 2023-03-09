Rita Moreno Says She Feels Most Beautiful Looking into Her Grandsons' Eyes: 'I'm Just So Proud'

The actress gushed about her grandsons Justin and Cameron Fisher to PEOPLE while attending TIME's Women of the Year Gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday

Published on March 9, 2023
Rita Moreno attends TIME's 2nd Annual Women Of The Year Gala
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rita Moreno is one proud grandma!

The legendary actress, 91, gushed about her grandsons Justin and Cameron Fisher to PEOPLE while attending TIME's Women of the Year Gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Asked when she feels most beautiful, Moreno replied, "When I'm looking into the eyes of my grandboys, and that's one of them," singling out her grandson Justin, who attended the event with her.

"I'm just I'm so proud of him. I can't stand myself," Moreno continued. "This is my boy."

Justin, meanwhile, told PEOPLE, "Whether you're 24 years old or 91 years young, it's always a fun time with Rita."

Rita Moreno and Justin Fisher attend TIME Women of the Year
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TIME

The Puerto Rican performer and EGOT winner is most widely known for her iconic roles in 1952's Singin' In the Rain and Westside Story in 1961. She also starred in Steven Spielberg's 2021 adaptation of the film. Moreno's breakout role as Rita in the original classic earned her an Oscar for best supporting actress in 1961, and she was the first Hispanic woman to win an Academy Award.

Throughout the 50s and 60s, Moreno dated fellow icon Marlon Brando on and off for eight years, telling PEOPLE in 2017 that Brando was the "lust" of her life. (She also admitted to dating Elvis Presley.) After an emotionally turbulent life in her earlier years, she later credited her late husband Leonard Gordon, whom she married in 1965, as the biggest reason for her overall recovery.

"We balance each other," she told PEOPLE back in 1975 of Gordon, Justin's grandfather. "I am not exactly Mrs. Good Housekeeping, although I love to cook, bake, even iron, but only because it's not mandatory."

Moreno and Gordon share one child, Fernanda Gordon, who is Justin and Cameron's mother.

Rita Moreno and grandson attend the Los Angeles Premiere Screening of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady"
Rita Moreno and grandson Justin Fisher.

Wednesday's event is not the first that Justin has attended with his grandmother in recent months.

At the Los Angeles premiere for 80 For Brady in L.A. on Jan. 31, the duo spoke with Entertainment Tonight about Moreno's appearance in the upcoming 10th installment in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Justin told the outlet that he "caught up" and "grabbed drinks" with Fast & Furious legacy star and producer Vin Diesel following the 2021 premiere of West Side Story.

"He's so fond of my grandma," Justin told ET of Diesel, 55. "I told him, 'You should work with her. You should have her be your grandma, have her slap you upside the head. Have her have a little tone, because you know her: It's all tone.' "

"It was my idea to get her in Fast and Furious 10," he also said, while his grandma later joked that she should give him a cut of her paycheck.

