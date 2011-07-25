Spotted: Garcelle Beauvais - Mommy In the Middle
Cheese! Garcelle Beauvais snaps a photo with fraternal twin sons Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas, 3½, at opening night of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus’s new show, Fully Charged on Thursday. The boys are the Franklin & Bash star’s children with ex-husband Michael Nilon.
