Spotted: Garcelle Beauvais - Mommy In the Middle

Garcelle Beauvais snaps a photo with fraternal twin sons Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas, 3½, at opening night of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus's new show, Fully Charged on Thursday.

Updated December 02, 2020 02:04 PM
Cheese! Garcelle Beauvais snaps a photo with fraternal twin sons Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas, 3½, at opening night of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus’s new show, Fully Charged on Thursday. The boys are the Franklin & Bash star’s children with ex-husband Michael Nilon.

