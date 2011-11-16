"Every weekend we're at two or three parties. Now I'm not going to eat the cake at every one, but when it is homemade or looks particularly good, I'll indulge," Gellar, 34, tells the December issue of Self magazine.

Forget having it, Sarah Michelle Gellar is all about eating her cake — at least every now and then!

Busy taking 2-year-old Charlotte Grace to weekend birthday parties, the actress admits the sweet treat is sometimes just too tempting to pass up.

“Really, how is eating a piece of cake bad? Being bad is murdering someone. That’s bad. Don’t do that.”



Gellar works off the extra calories with Pilates and exercise, but refuses to put any pressure on herself to maintain an ideal weight.

“So I don’t rock a bikini on Wilshire Blvd — but I don’t know many people who do!” she says. “You can’t live your life by the scale. We don’t even have one in our house. I’ve never believed in them because your weight fluctuates.”

Instead the Ringer star prefers to focus her attention on her family: husband Freddie Prinze Jr., and their daughter.

“Charlotte is my best friend and any free time I have, I want to spend with her. But … I can’t define myself as only Charlotte’s mother — one day she’s going to be an adult, and then where am I?” Gellar explains.

“Freddie and I get our time together, too. Relationships are like flowers: They need attention to grow and develop.”

And for the couple of nine years, time spent together often means getting groceries “probably every day” for fresh produce.

“People think it’s so expensive to eat like that, but there are ways to do it so it’s not as pricey. We shop at Whole Foods, but we ask which fish is on sale,” she reveals.

“And I clip coupons all the time. Why should you pay for something that someone else is paying less for?”