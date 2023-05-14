Riley Keough Posts Throwback Photo with Mom Lisa Marie Presley to Mark First Mother's Day Without Her

"Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for 💕," The Daisy Jones & The Six star wrote

Published on May 14, 2023
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 16: Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley arrive at ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on October 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley in October 2017. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Riley Keough is remembering Lisa Marie Presley.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star, 33, paid tribute to her mom on her first Mother's Day without her in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for 💕," Keough captioned her post.

In the image, Presley — who died at age 54 on Jan. 12 — can be seen holding a baby Keough with then-husband Danny Keough at her side.

The pair were married from 1988 to 1994 and also shared son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020 at age 27.

In the comments section, Keough was met with well-wishes from fans who sent their love as she marked the annual occasion.

"Sending you love Riley xx I know today is difficult for you xx," one user wrote, as another said, "Thinking of you today 💝."

Another fan also sent a sweet message to Keough that included her 14-year-old twin sisters, Finley and Harper Lockwood, whose father is Presley's ex, Michael Lockwood.

"Riley, Sending so much love to you Harper and Finley today. Praying the legacy of her love will be with you girls everyday of your lives," they wrote. "You are such a strong, beautiful young woman and I admire you!"

Keough is also a mom herself. She and husband Ben Smith-Petersen are the proud parents of a baby girl they welcomed last year.

The actress' mother role was revealed earlier this year during a memorial service for Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, in January.

At the time, Smith-Petersen revealed that he and Keough are parents while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row.

"I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I'm a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart," Smith-Petersen said of his mother-in-law as he read the words of his wife.

Smith-Petersen — who married Keough eight years ago — did not elaborate further on any details, including their daughter's name.

