Rihanna Says Welcoming a Baby with A$AP Rocky Has 'Made Us Closer': 'We're Best Friends'

The couple is parents to a 9-month-old baby boy and currently expecting another baby

Published on February 17, 2023 10:00 AM
Rihanna British Vogue
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Photo: Inez & Vinoodh

Rihanna is opening up about the special bond she shares with A$AP Rocky since becoming parents.

The "Diamonds" singer, who recently revealed she's expecting her second baby, appears on the March cover of British Vogue alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky and their 9-month-old son.

In the wide-ranging interview, the musician shared how her dynamic has shifted since she and Rocky, both 34, welcomed their baby boy in May.

"We're best friends with a baby," she said. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."

She also noted the "undeniable" connection Rocky shares with the infant, whose name they have yet to announce.

"I'm just sitting on the sidelines when they're together," she admitted. "I'm literally the girl trying to get into the boys club, waiting for my turn. He is obsessed with his father. And I'm like: 'Didn't I give birth to you? What is going on?' "

Rihanna British Vogue
A$AP Rocky, their son and Rihanna. Inez & Vinoodh

"Their connection is undeniable. The second Rocky makes eye contact with him he is on fire. The whole thing they say about sons and moms, it's a myth. Sons and fathers is crazy," she continued. "I realized that the validation that you really need as a boy is from your father."

The soon-to-be mom of two, who revealed that she's pregnant again while serving as the halftime performer for the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday, raved that even her little boy dresses like his dad.

Rihanna British Vogue
Rihanna and her son. Inez & Vinoodh

"One of my favorite outfits he has is a miniature version of one of Rocky's," she shared. "I like to dress him in things that don't look like baby clothes. I like to push it. I put him in floral stuff. I put him in hot pink. I love that. I think that fluidity in fashion is best."

A source previously told PEOPLE that Rihanna doesn't plan on stopping at two children.

"She wants several kids and is happy that her son will have a sibling come summer," said the insider on Monday.

See the full feature in the March issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 21st February.

