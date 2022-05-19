Rihanna Welcomes First Baby with A$AP Rocky

It's time for Rihanna to take a bow as a new mom!

The "Diamonds" singer, 34, and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby, PEOPLE can confirm.

A source close to the couple says they are at home in Los Angeles with the baby.

"Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom," says the source.

The Grammy winner first revealed in January that she was expecting her first child with Rocky, 33. After she was photographed debuting her baby bump in New York City, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna is "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin

"Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different," the source said, adding that Rihanna and Rocky were over the moon about their baby on the way. "They're just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they're just the cutest, giddiest young couple that's expecting kids."

Rihanna A$AP Rocky and Rihanna | Credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty

In a March interview with Elle, the Fenty Beauty founder opened up about her future life as a protective mom.

The Anti artist said that, as a fan of The Real Housewives franchise, she thinks her parenting style will be similar to that of Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice.

"Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be," Rihanna told the outlet. "Psycho about it."

The singer then quipped that she'll actually be "worse" than Giudice, adding, "You talk about my kids, it's over."

Throughout her pregnancy, Rihanna showcased iconic maternity styles that often put her bare baby on display.

Rihanna poses for a picture as she celebrates her beauty brands fenty beauty and fenty skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

During a Los Angeles Fenty Beauty event in February, the singer told PEOPLE that it's been "fun" but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while she's pregnant. "I like it. I'm enjoying it," she said at the time.

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," the "We Found Love" singer added. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

The mom-to-be also opened up about how fashion and beauty helped her to feel confident.