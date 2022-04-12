Rihanna, who's expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, opens up about her pregnancy journey for Vogue’s May cover story

Rihanna Says She Wasn't 'Planning' to Have a Baby, But Admits She Wasn't 'Against It'

Rihanna's journey to motherhood is not what she originally expected.

The 34-year-old singer opened up about expecting her first child in Vogue's May cover story and admitted that her baby on the way wasn't exactly planned. The Anti artist said she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky weren't necessarily "planning" the pregnancy, but they "certainly" weren't "planning against it," either.

"I don't know when I ovulate or any of that type of s---. We just had fun," she told Vogue. "And then it was just there on the test. I didn't waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor's office the next morning and our journey began."

And while she "always thought" her life "would be marriage first, then a baby," the singer and beauty mogul added, "Who the f--- says it has to be that way? I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom."

Rihanna Vogue cover Rihanna covers the May 2022 issue of Vogue | Credit: Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

Rihanna told the outlet that she's perfectly fine being unconventional when it comes to pregnancy — even with her style.

"When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, 'There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,' " she explained. "I'm sorry — it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing."

The "Umbrella" singer said she hopes she has been "able to redefine what's considered 'decent' for pregnant women" in terms of clothing.

"My body is doing incredible things right now, and I'm not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?" Rihanna added.

Rihanna Vogue cover Rihanna for the May 2022 issue of Vogue | Credit: Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

Since breaking her pregnancy news, Rihanna has been showcasing her iconic maternity styles and putting her baby bump on full display.

During a Fenty Beauty event in February, the singer told PEOPLE that it's been "fun" but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while she's pregnant. "I like it. I'm enjoying it," she said at the time.

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," the "We Found Love" singer told PEOPLE. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

The mom-to-be also opened up about how fashion and beauty is helping her feel confident.