Rihanna Tweets Cute Video Holding Son: 'Look Who Don't Want Mommy to Work Out'

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son in May 2022, and are currently expecting their second child together

By
Published on April 1, 2023 07:31 PM
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Rihanna poses onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation); https://twitter.com/rihanna/status/1642273209247756289?s=46&t=fOuqx0DFVm_ETfs3LWHHng. Rihanna/Twitter
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty for Roc Nation; Rihanna/Twitter

Rihanna has the cutest interruption to her exercise routine.

The "Diamonds" singer, 35, shared an adorable video holding her 10-month-old son, writing, "Look who don't want mommy to workout."

While her face is offscreen, the soon-to-be mom of two can be seen wearing a black sports bra from her brand Savage X Fenty as she caresses her baby boy with one hand.

https://twitter.com/rihanna/status/1642273209247756289?s=46&t=fOuqx0DFVm_ETfs3LWHHng. Rihanna/Twitter
Rihanna/Twitter

Wiggling around, the little boy watches a program in the distance with a big smile, while his mother pleads, "Please."

The musician and her partner A$AP Rocky welcomed their son last May and are currently expecting their second child together.

A source told PEOPLE in February, "The main focus right now is on her family. She loves spending time with her son."

"She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment," added the insider. "She is the happiest she has ever been."

A rep for Rihanna confirmed her second pregnancy to PEOPLE following the Super Bowl, where she revealed a baby bump during the halftime show in a head-to-toe red outfit.

At the time, a second source told PEOPLE that she was "super excited to confirm" her pregnancy during her big moment.

"Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went," said the insider. "She felt great about performing again."

