Rihanna Was 'Super Excited' to Confirm Pregnancy News at Super Bowl, Wants 'Several Kids': Source

Rihanna revealed her baby bump during her performance at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on February 13, 2023 01:50 PM

Rihanna is having quite the week!

On Sunday, the musician performed at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show and revealed she's expecting her second baby, an announcement she was "super excited to confirm," a source tells PEOPLE.

"Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy," says the insider.

The source also notes that the musician, who is expecting again with rapper A$AP Rocky (né Rakim Mayers), "wants several kids and is happy that her son with have a sibling come summer."

"She loves parenting with Rakim. They are great together," adds the insider.

Rihanna took the stage Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, dressed head-to-toe in bright red, revealing a baby bump, and becoming the first pregnant woman to star in the halftime show.

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Rihanna. Mike Coppola/Getty

Rihanna played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — down to show her belly.

A rep for Rihanna confirmed the exciting pregnancy news to PEOPLE Sunday night.

The singer had hinted at her big surprise before she took the stage at Super Bowl.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Rihanna said she was "thinking about bringing someone" out during her halftime performance. However, the "Diamonds" singer managed to sidetrack everyone, giving the assumption she was talking about a surprise musical guest.

"I'm not sure. We'll see," she teased while speaking with the outlet.

Rihanna/TikTok . https://www.tiktok.com/@rihanna/video/7178123165229419818?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7178123165229419818. ; Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son; Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Rihanna/TikTok ; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

She also joked that "it wouldn't be a surprise" if she spoiled who she was considering sharing the stage with on Sunday.

The Grammy winner and Rocky welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2022.

Rihanna first revealed in January 2022 that she was expecting her first child with Rocky, 33. After she was photographed debuting her baby bump in New York City, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna was "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."

"Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different," the source said, adding that the couple were over the moon about their baby on the way.

