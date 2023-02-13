Rihanna's Super Bowl Dancer Reveals She 'Did Not Know' Singer Was Pregnant During Live Performance

Just like most viewers watching Rihanna perform at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the singer's background dancers didn't seem to be aware of her pregnancy news either.

On Sunday, the 34-year-old took the stage in Arizona dressed head-to-toe in bright red, revealing a baby bump and becoming the first pregnant woman to star in the halftime show. A rep for Rihanna confirmed the exciting baby news to PEOPLE Sunday night.

On Monday, one of the singer's dancers, took to TikTok to answer fan questions about the iconic performance, revealing that even she "did not know" the "Diamonds" artist was pregnant.

"I did not know she was pregnant. Probably her main dancers, who are there for like every tour, every event, etc., but me, this being my first gig and just rehearsing with Rihanna for one week, I did not know," she shares.

The performer went on to note that Rihanna was able to hide her baby bump during rehearsals by wearing baggier clothing.

Rihanna. Mike Coppola/Getty

"She came into rehearsals with big fur coats or Fenty sets all the time, like the big sweatshirt ones," she continues. "So I was surprised too."

Rihanna played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — down to show her belly.

The singer, who is expecting again with rapper A$AP Rocky, had hinted at her big surprise before she took the stage at Super Bowl.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Rihanna said she was "thinking about bringing someone" out during her halftime performance. However, the "Needed Me" singer managed to sidetrack everyone, giving the assumption she was talking about a surprise musical guest.

"I'm not sure. We'll see," she teased while speaking with the outlet.

She also joked that "it wouldn't be a surprise" if she spoiled who she was considering sharing the stage with on Sunday.

The Grammy winner and Rocky welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2022.