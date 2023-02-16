Rihanna Says Son's Birth Was 'Beautiful,' Recalls 'Insane' First Days at Home: 'It's Nuts'

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby together, a son, in May

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on February 16, 2023 12:55 PM
Rihanna British Vogue
Rihanna and her son. Photo: Inez & Vinoodh

Rihanna is looking back on the first few days with her baby boy.

The "Diamonds" singer, 34, opens up in the March issue of British Vogue about new motherhood, sharing she felt "blessed" for having a "beautiful" birth with her son. Rihanna, who recently revealed she's expecting her second baby, and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their baby boy in May.

Though the birth was "beautiful," she admitted to feeling a "head-f---" from the whole experience.

"I cannot believe it," she said. "Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It's nuts.

"And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don't sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to," she continued. "We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you're a zombie for the most part."

Rihanna British Vogue
A$AP Rocky, their son and Rihanna. Inez & Vinoodh

"You're just going through the motions and even then you're so paranoid. Because you're like: they trusted us to come home with this baby? This new life? With us?" she recalled with a laugh. "No doctors, no nurses, we're just… going home?"

Speaking to new motherhood, Rihanna said her first few months have been "legendary" with the infant.

"It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever," she said. "You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…. Because it doesn't matter."

The soon-to-be mom of two revealed that she's pregnant again while serving as the halftime performer for the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday night.

A source told PEOPLE on Tuesday, "The main focus right now is on her family. She loves spending time with her son."

"She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment," said the insider. "She is the happiest she has ever been."

See the full feature in the March issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 21st February.

