Pregnant Rihanna Wears Belly-Baring Sheer Top and Glittering Skirt to 2022 Oscars After Party

Rihanna, who is expecting her first baby with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, attended Jay-Z's star-studded party following the 2022 Academy Awards

Rihanna and her growing baby bump made a glamorous appearance at an Oscars after party.

On Sunday, the 34-year-old singer stepped out for JAY-Z's star-studded party following the 2022 Academy Awards.

The Anti artist, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, wowed as she rocked a sheer turtleneck top paired with a glittering, black floor-length skirt. She finalized the look with a pair of sparkly black gloves and had her hair styled straight, down her back.

rihanna Credit: Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Earlier in the weekend, Rihanna was out in Los Angeles preparing for the arrival of her little one.

The "Diamonds" singer was photographed shopping at Couture Kids in Beverly Hills. For the outing, she styled white shorts with a striped pink button-up that she wore open, exposing her growing belly. The singer also wore shimmery leg warmers with a matching silver purse.

The shopping experience proved to be an emotional one for Rihanna as she was photographed covering her mouth with her hand as a woman showed her an infant-sized trench coat while at the boutique.

This wouldn't be the first time Rihanna has been spotted eyeing fashion picks for her baby on the way. She and Rocky, 33, were both spotted shopping for baby wear at Baby Dior in Paris on March 6.

rihanna Credit: Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

During a recent interview with Elle, Rihanna revealed that she's in her third trimester and looking forward to her future life as a mom. Asked, as a Bravo superfan, which Housewife she thinks her parenting style will be similar to, Rihanna chose Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice.

"Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be," Rihanna told the outlet. "Psycho about it."

The Fenty mogul then quipped that she'll actually be "worse" than Giudice, adding, "You talk about my kids, it's over."

Rihanna revealed in January that she's expecting her first child with her longtime boyfriend, 33. After she was photographed debuting her baby bump, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna is "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."

Rihanna Credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty

Since breaking her pregnancy news, Rihanna has been showcasing her iconic maternity styles and putting her baby bump on full display. During a Fenty Beauty event last month in L.A., the singer told PEOPLE that it's been "fun" but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while she's pregnant. "I like it. I'm enjoying it," she said at the time.

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," the "We Found Love" singer told PEOPLE. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

The mom-to-be also opened up about how fashion and beauty is helping her feel confident.

"Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform," she explained.