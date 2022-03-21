Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Cute New Selfie: '#PreggoAF'

Rihanna, who is expecting her first baby with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, recently announced she’s in her third trimester

Rihanna continues to show off her growing baby bump!

On Sunday, the 34-year-old singer gave her followers another look at her baby belly, in a video posted on her Instagram Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, she wore cropped graphic T-shirt and low-rise jeans, panning the camera from her back side to her belly. "Takin 'booty do' to new levels ," she wrote. "#PreggoAF."

The Anti artist, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, then smiled and laughed at the camera.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rihanna Instagram Credit: Rihanna Instagram

During a recent interview with Elle, Rihanna revealed that she's in her third trimester and looking forward to her future life as a mom. Asked, as a Bravo superfan, which Housewife she thinks her parenting style will be similar to, Rihanna chose Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice.

"Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be," Rihanna told the outlet. "Psycho about it."

The Fenty mogul then quipped that she'll actually be "worse" than Giudice, adding, "You talk about my kids, it's over."

rihanna Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Rihanna revealed in January that she's expecting her first child with her longtime boyfriend, 33. After she was photographed debuting her baby bump, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna is "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."

Since breaking her pregnancy news, Rihanna has been showcasing her iconic maternity styles and putting her baby bump on full display. During a Fenty Beauty event last month in L.A., the singer told PEOPLE that it's been "fun" but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while she's pregnant. "I like it. I'm enjoying it," she said at the time.

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," the "We Found Love" singer told PEOPLE. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

The mom-to-be also opened up about how fashion and beauty is helping her feel confident.

"Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform," she explained.