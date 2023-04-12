Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump in Stunning All-White Look During Fenty Appearance at Ulta

The Grammy winner revealed she is pregnant with her second child during her iconic performance at the Super Bowl halftime show in February

Published on April 12, 2023 09:14 PM
Photo: Fenty Beauty

Rihanna and her baby bump are making their rounds.

The 35-year-old Grammy winner stopped by Ulta in Las Vegas on Tuesday ahead of the anticipated release of her Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper in "Glass Slipper."

Rihanna, who is pregnant and expecting her second baby, wore an all-white look that featured a floor-length skirt with a flirty, high back slit, paired with a matching denim jacket. A sleek turtleneck bodysuit accentuated her growing bump, and she completed her look with a sultry pair of strappy heels.

The "Work" singer revealed her pregnancy during her iconic Super Bowl halftime performance in February. This will be the second child for the artist and A$AP Rocky, 34. The couple also shares a 10-month-old baby boy.

Fenty Beauty

Just days before her big reveal, Rihanna opened up about how motherhood has changed her on the inaugural episode of The Process with Nate Burleson podcast.

"I'm living for my son," Rihanna said on the iHeart/NFL podcast. "Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account."

"Skydiving?! You really think about stuff like that — it's not worth it," she added. "Everything is different, life before my son seems very obscure. It's very small and cloudy, it just got better with him."

Fenty Beauty

Rihanna also noted that raising their baby boy has been a bit of a challenge — but a rewarding one. "It's so much hard work, but nothing is more fulfilling than that," she explained.

She later detailed her first time giving birth, telling British Vogue for its March issue that she felt "blessed" for having a "beautiful" birth.

Though the birth was "beautiful," she admitted to feeling a "head-f---" from the whole experience.

"I cannot believe it," she said. "Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It's nuts."

"And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don't sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to," she continued. "We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you're a zombie for the most part."

"You're just going through the motions and even then you're so paranoid. Because you're like: They trusted us to come home with this baby? This new life? With us?" she recalled with a laugh. "No doctors, no nurses, we're just… going home?"

Speaking about new motherhood, Rihanna said her first few months have been "legendary" with the infant.

"It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever," she said. "You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far … because it doesn't matter."

