Pregnant Rihanna Poses Practically Nude in Sultry Maternity Shoot 

Rihanna is embracing motherhood!

In a series of throwback photos shared on Instagram on Thursday, the pregnant singer and mother to 1-year-old RZA Athelston Mayers reflected on her first pregnancy with a glimpse of her glamourous outdoor maternity shoot.

The seven-photo social media post showcased the 35-year-old performer dressed in a gold, two-piece string bikini while posing against an ocean-front backdrop surrounded by a beautiful balcony and palm trees. In some of the photos, appeared to be topless.

In others, the singer's eye for fashion is on full display as she gives a look at her accessories, which include a glittering silver bangle bracelet and animal print heels.

"Here's a little series I call 'Rub on ya titties,'" she wrote in the post's caption. "In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he bout to make me #maternityshoot2022#tobecontinued"

Many of her 150 million followers were quick to compliment the maternity shoot photos, with rapper Bia leaving a comment that read, "the most beautiful," and Kathy Hilton gushing about the snaps by leaving a series of red heart emojis in the comment section.

Rihanna shares her baby with her partner and fellow musician, A$AP Rocky.

The pair recently celebrated RZA's first birthday by sharing family photos on Instagram, acting silly in front of the mirror, and relaxing on a blanket. The celebration comes just a few months after the singer announced her second pregnancy during her February 2023 Superbowl halftime show performance.

Rihanna played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — down to reveal her belly.

Speaking to new motherhood in the March issue of British Vogue, Rihanna said her first few months have been "legendary" with her baby.

"It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever," she said. "You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…. Because it doesn't matter."