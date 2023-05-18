Pregnant Rihanna Poses Practically Nude in Sultry Maternity Shoot 

The singer reflected on her first pregnancy by sharing a series of snaps from her maternity shoot on Instagram

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 09:34 PM
Rihanna
Photo: David Becker/Getty Images

Rihanna is embracing motherhood!

In a series of throwback photos shared on Instagram on Thursday, the pregnant singer and mother to 1-year-old RZA Athelston Mayers reflected on her first pregnancy with a glimpse of her glamourous outdoor maternity shoot.

The seven-photo social media post showcased the 35-year-old performer dressed in a gold, two-piece string bikini while posing against an ocean-front backdrop surrounded by a beautiful balcony and palm trees. In some of the photos, appeared to be topless.

In others, the singer's eye for fashion is on full display as she gives a look at her accessories, which include a glittering silver bangle bracelet and animal print heels.

"Here's a little series I call 'Rub on ya titties,'" she wrote in the post's caption. "In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he bout to make me #maternityshoot2022#tobecontinued"

Many of her 150 million followers were quick to compliment the maternity shoot photos, with rapper Bia leaving a comment that read, "the most beautiful," and Kathy Hilton gushing about the snaps by leaving a series of red heart emojis in the comment section.

Rihanna shares her baby with her partner and fellow musician, A$AP Rocky.

The pair recently celebrated RZA's first birthday by sharing family photos on Instagram, acting silly in front of the mirror, and relaxing on a blanket. The celebration comes just a few months after the singer announced her second pregnancy during her February 2023 Superbowl halftime show performance.

Rihanna played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — down to reveal her belly.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking to new motherhood in the March issue of British Vogue, Rihanna said her first few months have been "legendary" with her baby.

"It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever," she said. "You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…. Because it doesn't matter."

Related Articles
Hilaria Baldwin Talks New Grandbaby https://www.instagram.com/p/CsZrqpGvYh0/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D
Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Congratulate Ireland Baldwin on Birth of Baby Girl
Catelynn Lowell Posts Special Message for Daughter Carly's 14th Birthday: 'If She Only Knew'
'Teen Mom' 's Catelynn Lowell Posts Special Message for Daughter Carly's 14th Birthday: 'If She Only Knew'
Karlie Kloss attends the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festiva
Pregnant Karlie Kloss Shows Off Elegant Maternity Style on Cannes Red Carpet — See the Photo!
Kimberly Van Der Beek Calls Son Jeremiah, 17 Months, Her 'Little Elven Baby': 'I Cannot Unsee It'
Kimberly Van Der Beek Calls Son Jeremiah, 17 Months, Her 'Little Elven Baby': 'I Cannot Unsee It'
Brittany Mahomes Shares Her Sweet View of Patrick Mahomes and Sterling as She Feeds Baby Bronze
Brittany Mahomes Shares Her Sweet View of Patrick Mahomes and Sterling as She Feeds Baby Bronze: 'Best Thing'
Rod Stewart poses for photos during a visit to Bauer Media at 1 Golden Square on November 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images For Bauer Media); Kimberly Stewart https://www.instagram.com/stories/thekimberlystewart/3105093596314805939/
Rod Stewart's Granddaughter Delilah, 11, Holds New Baby Cousin Louie in Sweet Photo by Mom Kimberly
Alfonso Ribeiro Shares Photos of 'Brave, Strong' Daughter Ava at 4th Birthday Party After Accident
Alfonso Ribeiro Shares Photos of 'Brave, Strong' Daughter Ava at 4th Birthday Party After Accident
Meghan McCain Has Fun Day out with Daughter Liberty Sage: ‘Day at the Museum
Meghan McCain Has 'Day at the Museum' with Daughter Liberty Sage
Lola Conseulos Graduates from NYU https://www.instagram.com/p/CsXDAmDAnHG/
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Daughter Lola Graduating from NYU: 'We Are So Proud of You'
Jason Kelce
Jason Kelce's Daughters Pose with NBA Trophy After He Doesn't List it Amongst Best Sports Awards
Amy Adams, Darren Le Gallo
Amy Adams' Husband Darren Le Gallo Shares Rare Photo of Daughter on Her 13th Birthday: 'So Proud of You'
Pregnant Nabela Noor Celebrates Baby Sprinkle Ahead of Baby No. 2
Nabela Noor Enjoys Countryside-Themed Baby Sprinkle Ahead of Baby No. 2 — See the Photos! (Exclusive)
Rod Stewart Grandkids
Rod Stewart Shares Sweet First Photos with His Two New Grandkids: 'Happy Grandad'
Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos Graduation
Celebrity Kids Graduating in 2023
Tina Knowles 18th Annual Hammer Museum Gala
Beyoncé's Kids Attend 'The Little Mermaid' London Premiere with Grandma Tina Knowles
Tarek & Heather El Moussa make an appearance on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Say Having a Baby Boy After Fertility Journey Is a 'Dream Come True'