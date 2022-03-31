Pregnant Rihanna Shares Photos Cradling Bump, Calls Baby Her 'Date' for Oscars After Party

Rihanna, who is expecting her first baby with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, attended Jay-Z's star-studded party following the 2022 Academy Awards

Rihanna is showing off her Oscars after party look — and baby bump!

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old singer posted Instagram photos of her dazzling outfit when she attended JAY-Z's star-studded party following the 2022 Academy Awards Sunday night.

The Anti artist, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, rocked a black bandeau underneath a sheer Valentino turtleneck top paired with a glittering, black floor-length skirt. She finalized the look with a pair of sparkly black gloves and had her hair styled straight, down her back.

In the photos, Rihanna cradled her baby bump, captioning the post, "Me and my date for Oscar Gold Party #bump22."

During a recent interview with Elle, Rihanna revealed that she's in her third trimester and looking forward to her future life as a mom. Asked, as a Bravo superfan, which Housewife she thinks her parenting style will be similar to, Rihanna chose Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice.

"Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be," Rihanna told the outlet. "Psycho about it."

The Fenty mogul then quipped that she'll actually be "worse" than Giudice, adding, "You talk about my kids, it's over."

Rihanna revealed in January that she's expecting her first child with her longtime boyfriend, 33. After she was photographed debuting her baby bump, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna is "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."

Since breaking her pregnancy news, Rihanna has been showcasing her iconic maternity styles and putting her baby bump on full display. During a Fenty Beauty event last month in L.A., the singer told PEOPLE that it's been "fun" but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while she's pregnant. "I like it. I'm enjoying it," she said at the time.

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," the "We Found Love" singer told PEOPLE. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

The mom-to-be also opened up about how fashion and beauty is helping her feel confident.