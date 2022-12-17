Rihanna Shares First Look at Her Baby Son with A$AP Rocky in Sweet TikTok Video — Watch!

Rihanna is showing off her son.

The music icon, 34, shared the first official look at her baby boy, whom she welcomed with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May 2022, on TikTok Saturday.

In the sweet video, the couple's son can be seen cooing and smiling at his mother, who is heard in the background recording him. "You tryna get Mommy's phone?" Rihanna asks her little guy.

Later in the clip, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son, whose name has not yet been shared by the couple, sweetly yawns as he looks out a car window.

"Hacked," Rihanna captioned the video, which marked her first post on the social media platform.

PEOPLE confirmed in May that the "Diamonds" singer and A$AP Rocky, 34, had welcomed their first baby together. At the time, a source close to the couple said that they were at home in Los Angeles with the baby.

"Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom," added the source.

The Grammy winner first revealed in January that she was expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky. After she was photographed debuting her baby bump in New York City, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna was "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."

"Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own timetable, and having a baby is no different," the source said, adding that Rihanna and her rapper beau were over the moon about their baby on the way. "They're just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous, but they're just the cutest, giddiest young couple that's expecting kids."

Throughout her pregnancy, Rihanna showcased iconic maternity styles that often put her bare baby on display.

During a Los Angeles Fenty Beauty event in February, the singer told PEOPLE that it had been "fun" but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while she was pregnant. "I like it. I'm enjoying it," she said.

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," the "We Found Love" singer added. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

The artist later opened up about her son while chatting with PEOPLE on the set of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show — which is currently streaming on Prime Video — in Los Angeles in October.

"He is funny, he's happy — and he's fat!" she said with a laugh. "He's amazing. It's a real cuddly stage right now."