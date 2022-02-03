The “Love on the Brain” singer showed off her growing bump on Instagram on Wednesday

Rihanna Shares First Instagram Photo of Her Baby Bump Days After Announcing Pregnancy

Rihanna is giving fans an inside look at her pregnancy!

The Fenty Beauty founder, 33, showed off her baby bump in a new photo posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

The singer captioned the image, along with photos from her and A$AP Rocky's pregnancy announcement earlier this week, "how the gang pulled up to black history month."

In the photo, Rihanna can be seen lifting up a football jersey to reveal her growing belly, letting her long, curly hair cascade over her shoulders as she lovingly stares at her bump.

The outfit, which also included long leather gloves, was the same one she wore when she stepped out in New York on Jan. 25 to grab dinner for A$AP who was working in the recording studio.

On Monday, the "We Found Love" singer and her rapper boyfriend – who started dating in November 2020 – announced their pregnancy when they were photographed out and about in New York City.

Rihanna debuted her bump while wearing a bright pink jacket that was unbuttoned at the bottom to show off her bump, which was adorned in a gold cross and jewels.

"Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn't be happier and is so excited to be a mom," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE on Monday.

Added the source: "She's loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty."

"From the very beginning, he's doted on her," another source told PEOPLE. "He's over-the-top romantic and sends her roomfuls of flowers all the time."