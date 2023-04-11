Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Adorable Easter Pics with Son Sporting Bunny Ears

The singer shared a carousel of shots of her baby boy not only dressed as a bunny but playing with some real furry friends as well

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

and Wendy Geller
Published on April 11, 2023 06:53 PM
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Rihanna poses onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation); https://twitter.com/rihanna/status/1642273209247756289?s=46&t=fOuqx0DFVm_ETfs3LWHHng. Rihanna/Twitter
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty for Roc Nation; Rihanna/Twitter

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrated Easter as a growing family.

The Oscar-nominated singer shared photos from her family's Easter celebration on Instagram on Tuesday, showing off how much her 10-month-old baby boy enjoyed the holiday.

Dressed festively in an adorable pair of bunny ears in this Instagram post, Rihanna's son posed for the camera like a pro. He also was shown playing in the grass outdoors with a sparkly stuffed rabbit, some plastic Easter eggs, and a few real-life furry lop-eared friends keeping watch just behind him.

In a different set of pictures posted, the little boy browsed through an Easter-themed book, then made friends with one of the rabbits, who approached for a sweet pet on the head.

Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Rihanna. Arturo Holmes/Getty

Earlier this month, the "Diamonds" singer, 35, shared a sweet video holding her infant son, writing, "Look who don't want mommy to workout."

While her face is offscreen, the soon-to-be mom of two can be seen wearing a black sports bra from her brand Savage X Fenty as she caresses her baby boy with one hand.

Wiggling around, the little boy watches a program in the distance with a big smile, while his mother pleads, "Please."

Rihanna attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere
Amy Sussman/WireImage

The musician and her partner A$AP Rocky welcomed their son last May and are currently expecting their second child together.

A source told PEOPLE in February, "The main focus right now is on her family. She loves spending time with her son."

"She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment," added the insider. "She is the happiest she has ever been."

A rep for Rihanna confirmed her second pregnancy to PEOPLE following the Super Bowl, where she revealed a baby bump during the halftime show in a head-to-toe red outfit.

At the time, a second source told PEOPLE that she was "super excited to confirm" her pregnancy during her big moment.

"Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went," said the insider. "She felt great about performing again."

