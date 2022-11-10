Rihanna Says Best Part of Motherhood is Seeing Son's 'Morning Face!': 'It's the Cutest'

Rihanna is here for the little moments!

While the 34-year-old singer currently has multiple projects on her plate, she's making sure to savor the sweet times with her 6-month-old baby boy.

"Oh my god, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face!," she told Entertainment Tonight. "Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they're just, like, startled. They're trying to figure out where they're at. It's the cutest, it's my favorite part of the day."

Rihanna added about her son, whom she welcomed with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May: "He's amazing, he's a happy baby."

The fashion designer said she's also enjoying the inspiration that comes along with motherhood, telling the outlet she may design a Fenty children's line in the future.

"You know, I always thought doing kid stuff would be cliché and the obvious thing to do when you have a baby," she told ET. "It's, like, the obvious next step. But when I went shopping, that's when I realized like, OK, maybe I need to start making the stuff that I want my kids to wear because it's hard! I got my own ideas."

Now promoting the birth of her latest work project, the Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show (which premiered Wednesday on Amazon Prime Video), the star is busy showcasing her sartorial visions. She also released her new song "Lift Me Up" from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack on Oct. 28.

"I love seeing new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies," she tells PEOPLE. "I just enjoy seeing people celebrate their body, celebrate who they are — and they just happen to be wearing Savage. That's exciting."

Earlier this year, Rihanna expanded more on dressing her own burgeoning bump, telling PEOPLE that fashion helped her to feel confident.

"Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform," she shared.

"You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good," Rihanna continued. "I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch."

She added, "I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"