Rihanna Says Her 6-Month-Old Baby Boy Is 'So Funny' and 'Fat': 'Real Cuddly Stage Right Now'

Rihanna is loving every second of being a new mom.

While on set of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show — which premieres Wednesday on Prime Video — in Los Angeles in October, the superstar, 34, chatted with PEOPLE about her 6-month-old son, whom she welcomed with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May.

"He is funny, he's happy — and he's fat!," she said with a laugh. "He's amazing. It's a real cuddly stage right now."

In the upcoming fashion show, Rihanna said she's featured in the "Mother Nature section."

"I'm looking forward to [people seeing] it," she said. "It's my first real thing that I've done since I had the baby, work-wise."

Rihanna. Dennis Leupold for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Even though it's the fourth showcase of her Savage X Fenty designs, Rihanna — who also released her new song "Lift Me Up" from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack on Oct. 28 — said "every single show" feels as special as the first.

"I love seeing new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies," she said. "I just enjoy seeing people celebrate their body, celebrate who they are — and they just happen to be wearing Savage. That's exciting."

Amongst the new "characters" featured in the show this year are stars like Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, Maxwell, Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke and Zach Miko.

"This show is obnoxious," Rihanna said. "This one takes the cake. This is gonna be the show to beat. It is on a scale unlike anything we've ever done. It's huge."

Rihanna. Courtesy of Savage X Fenty / Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Since it was filmed outside, "we're literally in the middle of nature," she said. "We lit up the mountains and forests — and we even hired snake wranglers. In the end, it is going to be so beautiful when you see it."

The follow-up to the Emmy-winning Vol. 3, the show will feature Rihanna's latest Savage X Fenty styles, a mix of lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, men's and — for the first time ever — sport. As always, the line is focused on inclusivity, with bra sizes ranging from 30-46 in bands and A-H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H).

Asked whether she plans to showcase some of her new Savage X Fenty looks in her highly anticipated 2023 Super Bowl headlining show, she said, "Whether you see it or not, Savage will be on the body, girl!"

As for Rocky, 34, he told Dazed magazine for the summer 2022 issue that he's currently working on his next studio LP, a follow-up to 2018's Testing, and focused on raising "open-minded children."

"I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what," he said. " I actually love to watch cartoons – I've watched like Teletubbies, Blue's Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark."