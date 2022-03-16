Rihanna, who is expecting her first baby, said she thinks she'll be just as "psycho" about her own kids

Rihanna 'Resonates' with RHONJ's Teresa Giudice as a Mom: She 'Does Not Play About Her Kids'

Rihanna has her eyes of a few Bravo stars when it comes to her preparations for motherhood.

"Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids," Rihanna told the outlet. "She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it."

The Grammy winner then quipped that she'll actually be "worse" than Giudice, adding, "You talk about my kids, it's over."

rihanna

And being a "chic" mom is a task the Anti artist has already gotten a head start on.

Since breaking her pregnancy news, Rihanna has been showcasing her iconic maternity styles and putting her baby bump on display. During a Fenty Beauty event last month in L.A., the singer told PEOPLE that it's been "fun" but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while she's pregnant. "I like it. I'm enjoying it," she said at the time.

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," said the "We Found Love" singer. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

The mom-to-be also opened up about how fashion and beauty are helping her to feel confident.

"Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform," she explained.

"You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good," she continued. "I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch."

Rihanna revealed in January that she's expecting her first child with her Rocky, 33. After she was photographed debuting her baby bump, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna is "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."