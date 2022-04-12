Rihanna, who's expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, bares her baby bump on the May cover of Vogue and opens up about becoming a mom

Why Pregnant Rihanna Swore Off Shopping for Clothes in the 'Maternity Aisle': 'There's No Way'

Pregnant or not, Rihanna's style isn't changing.

The 34-year-old singer opens up about expecting her first child in Vogue's May cover story, and insists that her style aesthetic hasn't suddenly changed despite her evolving body.

"When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, 'There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,' " Rihanna says. "I'm sorry — it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing."

But she admits her stylist "loses sleep over" her wanting to maintain her pre-pregnancy looks, "because my measurements can literally change from hour to hour."

"In fact I'm sure he's going to ask for a raise after this!" she jokes.

Rihanna Vogue cover Rihanna for the May 2022 issue of Vogue | Credit: Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

"The closest thing to maternity clothes that I've worn so far," says Rihanna, is a sheer black naked dress at the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week last month.

"And we hadn't really done lady that whole time. So I was like, 'Let's do lady!' " she adds, joking of wearing a G-string from her Savage X Fenty line, "Listen, they were going to see my panties regardless. So they'd better be mine."

The "Umbrella" singer tells Vogue she hopes she has been "able to redefine what's considered 'decent' for pregnant women" in terms of clothing.

"My body is doing incredible things right now, and I'm not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?" Rihanna says.

Rihanna says she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky weren't necessarily "planning" the pregnancy, but they "certainly" weren't "planning against it," either.

"I don't know when I ovulate or any of that type of s---. We just had fun," she tells Vogue. "And then it was just there on the test. I didn't waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor's office the next morning and our journey began."

And while she "always thought" her life "would be marriage first, then a baby," the singer and beauty mogul adds, "Who the f--- says it has to be that way? I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom."

Rihanna Vogue cover Rihanna covers the May 2022 issue of Vogue | Credit: Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

When it comes to breastfeeding, Rihanna says she's "praying my body allows me to" do it — and the part of new parenthood that she is most afraid of is the possibility of postpartum depression.

"Will I feel out of control emotionally? Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me," she adds.